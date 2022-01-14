Brian N. Prior to serve as assisting bishop in Alabama

[Diocese of Alabama] The Rt. Rev. Brain N. Prior has been appointed assisting bishop in the Diocese of Alabama, announced Alabama Bishop Glenda Curry in a Jan. 13 news release.

Prior, who previously served as diocesan bishop of the Episcopal Church in Minnesota from 2010-20, began his duties, which will include making visitations, working with individual parishes, and providing leadership development across the diocese, on Jan. 1. He also will play a role in planning for Camp McDowell’s future and the search for its next executive director.

Prior will serve the diocese part time and will continue his work as chair of the program committee for the House of Bishops and as a consultant for the Episcopal Church Foundation. He also serves on a limited basis as an assisting bishop in the Diocese of Olympia, as vice-chair of the Church Pension Group Board of Trustees, chair of the Episcopal Camp and Conference Center’s Visionary & Advocacy Council, and as a board member of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing.