Angel festival for COVID-19 victims attracts thousands in Wales

[Church in Wales] St. Giles Parish Church in Wrexham is reminding people that its Festival of Angels, commemorating those who have lost their lives to coronavirus in Wales, will be drawing to a close at the end of this month.

Since it opened in late October, it is estimated that by the end of December approximately 17,200 people visited the church and saw the festival.

The vicar of St. Giles, the Rev. Jason Bray, said, “The reactions from the public seeing the festival have been extremely positive and supportive of what we have tried to offer. It has been a hugely emotive time for them and for us. The comments and messages we have received have meant a great deal. We hope that everyone who wanted to see the festival will have had an opportunity to do so by the end of the month.”

