Bishops will discuss leadership and ministry in a conflicted world as Lambeth Conference approaches

[Lambeth Conference] Bishops of the Anglican Communion are being invited to take part in a new series of bishops’ discussions in 2022, as part of the journey to the Lambeth Conference.

“Ministry in a Conflicted World” will run online in February, March and April 2022, and consider formational habits that can shape leadership and ministry in a complex world.

“The Lambeth Conference theme is all about exploring what it means to be ‘God’s Church for God’s World.’ The world we live in today is complex and divided. Bishops around the world are often leading and ministering in situations facing conflict, challenge or polarization. Our hope and prayer for this new series are that it will provide bishops with a space to share and listen to one another, as they learn from each other’s contexts and the challenges they face,” said the Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo adviser to the archbishop of Canterbury on Anglican Communion affairs.

The series will continue the “listening phase” of the Lambeth Conference, which is focused on helping bishops pray, meet, and prepare for the full event in July 2022. During 2021, the Lambeth Conference team ran a 6-month series of bishops’ conversations, where bishops studied the book of 1 Peter and started to tune in to some of the conference themes.

Read the entire article here.