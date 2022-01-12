|
Bishops will discuss leadership and ministry in a conflicted world as Lambeth Conference approaches
Posted Jan 12, 2022
|
[Lambeth Conference] Bishops of the Anglican Communion are being invited to take part in a new series of bishops’ discussions in 2022, as part of the journey to the Lambeth Conference.
“Ministry in a Conflicted World” will run online in February, March and April 2022, and consider formational habits that can shape leadership and ministry in a complex world.
“The Lambeth Conference theme is all about exploring what it means to be ‘God’s Church for God’s World.’ The world we live in today is complex and divided. Bishops around the world are often leading and ministering in situations facing conflict, challenge or polarization. Our hope and prayer for this new series are that it will provide bishops with a space to share and listen to one another, as they learn from each other’s contexts and the challenges they face,” said the Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo adviser to the archbishop of Canterbury on Anglican Communion affairs.
The series will continue the “listening phase” of the Lambeth Conference, which is focused on helping bishops pray, meet, and prepare for the full event in July 2022. During 2021, the Lambeth Conference team ran a 6-month series of bishops’ conversations, where bishops studied the book of 1 Peter and started to tune in to some of the conference themes.
- O Barco…Outro Mar: Celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Communities
- LGBTQIA+ Cultural Competency & Humility Series
- Invite Welcome Connect Digital Gathering
- Pride. Celebrate. Retreat. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities Retreat
- Trinity Talks: Violence as a Public Health Issue
- General Seminary M.Div Virtual Open House
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- Easter Retreat
- Anti Racism Training
- The Gift of Black Students to Graduate Theological Education
- Spiritual Direction Certification Program
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Core Values Integrity Retreat: Freeing Jesus with Diana Butler Bass
- Speaker Series with Dr. Yusef Salaam of the Exonerated Five
-
Rector Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
Service Year Fellowship Episcopal Service Corps
-
Children and Families Minister Lexington, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge (3/4 time) Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Dean and President Glendale, CA
-
Rector San Mateo, CA
-
School Chaplain and Assistant Priest Tampa, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Oxford, OH
-
Canon for Cathedral Music Portland, OR
-
Rector Boise, ID
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Missioner for Evangelism, Discipleship & Congregational Vitality Sacramento, CA
-
Associate Rector Carmichael, CA
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Coordinator of Parish Life Denver, CO
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Director of Young Adult Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Head Chaplain Memphis, TN
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Assistant Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Belvedere Tiburon, CA
-
Missioner for Youth and Young Adult Ministries Boston, MA
-
Rector Langhorne, PA
-
Executive Director Salter Path, NC
-
Missioner for Young Peoples’ Ministry Detroit, MI
-
Senior Web Developer (Full Stack), The Episcopal Church TBD / New York, NY
-
Priest for Pastoral Care Austin, TX
-
Interim Dean Reno, NV
-
Organist/Choirmaster (PT) Carlisle, PA
-
Vicar Coquille, OR
-
Rector Canton, NC
-
Canon for Spiritual Formation Indianapolis, IN
-
Director of Student Ministries Houston, TX
-
Rector Pueblo, CO
-
Associate for Mission and Outreach Dallas, TX
-
Vice President Domestic Relationship Management New York, NY
-
Interim Rector Springfield, MO
Social Menu