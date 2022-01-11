Thistle Farms maintains focus on a crystal-clear mission

‘Practically Divine’

Becca Stevens has a gift for putting people at ease, perhaps because she doesn’t get caught up in pretense or in aspirations to perfection.

“When the shiny vest of perfection is peeled off, talk is truth, and we all breathe deeper,” she writes in her newest book, “Practically Divine.”

About the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi — finding beauty within the flaws and faults — she writes, “This is some of the best news in the whole world, that our imperfections are where divine freedom lives.”

Theologically, this makes way for grace and healing, which Stevens knows well after 25-plus years ministering to women traumatized by sexual trafficking, addiction and abuse. As she illustrates in story after story, letting go of illusions of perfection also frees us to harness our creativity and thrive in community.

The book is part ode to Stevens’ resilient, practical mother, widowed with five young children to raise, and is framed around favorite phrases she frequently repeated that Stevens still hears echoing in her own head “like sitcom theme song lyrics.”

It’s also a celebration of small, tangible practices that Stevens believes create room for the sacred: rituals of preparing tea, knitting, walking in the woods. Woven throughout are tales of the women of Thistle Farms, and of Stevens’ own journey as a survivor of sexual abuse.

“Our job is to learn to love the world,” she writes. “Experience is nine-tenths of love.”

It is the doing, the creating with one’s hands, that can open up the heart and imagination, finding the divine in simple, practical, imperfect ways.

This was first published in Faith & Leadership.