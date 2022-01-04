‘Realistic hope’ needed as Canadian church weighs pandemic’s toll, primate says

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] The pandemic has left its mark on the Anglican Church of Canada in many ways — including, possibly, a permanent decrease in in-person attendance — and new spiritual resources will be needed as the church continues to emerge from it, Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, told the Council of General Synod (CoGS) in its most recent meeting.

In her opening address at the first in-person meeting of the council since March 2020, the primate said her recent conversations with bishops and clergy had revealed a number of new challenges to the church.

“The hopefulness that anticipated the end to the pandemic in the spring and summer has given way to new and other concerns,” she said. “The grief of all that has been left behind is real and strong.”

