|
The archbishop of Canterbury’s 2022 new year message
Posted Jan 3, 2022
|
[The Archbishop of Canterbury] Read the transcript of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s new year message, which was broadcast on BBC One on New Year’s Day. The message, which was filmed at Kew Gardens in London, can be viewed here.
Here at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, there are signs of new life all around, even in deepest winter. Kew scientists know that all life on Earth – including our own – depends on plants and fungi.
And yet one-fifth of the world’s plant species are at risk of extinction because of multiple threats, including climate change. Meanwhile hundreds of millions of people are already suffering the impacts of our rapidly warming planet – extreme weather, droughts and famines, and conflicts intensified by competition over natural resources.
I’ve been learning how the team here are researching solutions that protect not just the plants of the world – but also help some of its people.
- LGBTQIA+ Cultural Competency & Humility Series
- Spiritual Direction Certification Program
- Anti Racism Training
- To Look Like Jesus: A Call to the Church and the Nation
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Get a Life! Get a Sermon!
- Trinity Talks: Violence as a Public Health Issue
- Guantanamo 20 Years on: A Religious Perspective
-
Service Year Fellowship Episcopal Service Corps
-
Priest for Pastoral Care Austin, TX
-
Vice President Domestic Relationship Management New York, NY
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Vergennes, VT
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
School Chaplain and Assistant Priest Tampa, FL
-
Rector San Mateo, CA
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Senior Web Developer (Full Stack), The Episcopal Church TBD / New York, NY
-
Coordinator of Parish Life Denver, CO
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Interim Rector Springfield, MO
-
Rector Pewee Valley, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge Oxford, OH
-
Children and Families Minister Lexington, KY
-
Rector Langhorne, PA
-
Head Chaplain Memphis, TN
-
Interim Dean Reno, NV
-
Dean and President Glendale, CA
-
Rector Canton, NC
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
Canon for Cathedral Music Portland, OR
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Belvedere Tiburon, CA
Social Menu