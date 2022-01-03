The archbishop of Canterbury’s 2022 new year message

[The Archbishop of Canterbury] Read the transcript of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s new year message, which was broadcast on BBC One on New Year’s Day. The message, which was filmed at Kew Gardens in London, can be viewed here.

Here at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, there are signs of new life all around, even in deepest winter. Kew scientists know that all life on Earth – including our own – depends on plants and fungi.

And yet one-fifth of the world’s plant species are at risk of extinction because of multiple threats, including climate change. Meanwhile hundreds of millions of people are already suffering the impacts of our rapidly warming planet – extreme weather, droughts and famines, and conflicts intensified by competition over natural resources.

I’ve been learning how the team here are researching solutions that protect not just the plants of the world – but also help some of its people.

