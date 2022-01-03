Canadian General Synod may revisit rules for membership, voting

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] When it meets next summer, the Anglican Church of Canada’s Council of General Synod is expected to vote on a set of proposals concerning its own rules for membership and voting.

On Nov. 5, CoGS voted to direct the Governance Working Group (GWG) — a body tasked to review rules around order, procedure and composition of General Synod — to draft resolutions for General Synod necessary to implement the five proposals in a report it made to CoGS in May 2021.

These proposals include a modification to the rules determining the number of elected clergy and lay members from each diocese; changing the threshold for required votes, in the case of votes by order, from two-thirds of each order to two-thirds of General Synod as a whole with a majority in each order; and eliminating the need for certain resolutions to be approved by two successive sessions of General Synod.

