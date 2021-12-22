12 top stories from ENS in 2021

By ENS staff
Posted 1 hour ago

[Episcopal News Service] 2021 was an extraordinarily eventful year for Episcopal News Service as we covered the impacts of societal upheaval on church life, from the pandemic to the racial justice reckoning to political disruption. We picked 12 of our favorite and most important stories from this year, especially stories you might have missed, so you can look back on 2021 during the 12 days of Christmas.

Clergy living with mental illness find healing through speaking out

Fallout from Washington National Cathedral guest preacher a ‘teachable moment’ for the church

Fort Worth Episcopalians look to future while grieving loss of 12-year church-property battle

Church faces renewed pressure to change Good Friday liturgy that risks fueling anti-Jewish hatred

In Western Massachusetts, ministry brings veterans together for food, camaraderie

Localized ordination programs open doors to ministry for nontraditional clergy candidates

For many LGBTQ Episcopalians, the struggle for full inclusion is not over – it’s expanded

Episcopal clergy entertain and evangelize in the virtual ‘town square’ of TikTok

Long-standing partnerships helped Episcopalians quickly respond to Haiti quake

Episcopal leaders call for better family leave policies as COVID-19’s impact lingers, disproportionately affecting women

Church’s solidarity among Indigenous peoples in Minnesota shines light on long-ignored history of exploitation

Diocese of Pennsylvania reopens 3 churches in 5 years by rediscovering their communities

 