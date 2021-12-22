|
12 top stories from ENS in 2021
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] 2021 was an extraordinarily eventful year for Episcopal News Service as we covered the impacts of societal upheaval on church life, from the pandemic to the racial justice reckoning to political disruption. We picked 12 of our favorite and most important stories from this year, especially stories you might have missed, so you can look back on 2021 during the 12 days of Christmas.
Clergy living with mental illness find healing through speaking out
Fallout from Washington National Cathedral guest preacher a ‘teachable moment’ for the church
Fort Worth Episcopalians look to future while grieving loss of 12-year church-property battle
Church faces renewed pressure to change Good Friday liturgy that risks fueling anti-Jewish hatred
In Western Massachusetts, ministry brings veterans together for food, camaraderie
Localized ordination programs open doors to ministry for nontraditional clergy candidates
For many LGBTQ Episcopalians, the struggle for full inclusion is not over – it’s expanded
Episcopal clergy entertain and evangelize in the virtual ‘town square’ of TikTok
Long-standing partnerships helped Episcopalians quickly respond to Haiti quake
Episcopal leaders call for better family leave policies as COVID-19’s impact lingers, disproportionately affecting women
Church’s solidarity among Indigenous peoples in Minnesota shines light on long-ignored history of exploitation
Diocese of Pennsylvania reopens 3 churches in 5 years by rediscovering their communities
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
Missioner for Youth and Young Adult Ministries Boston, MA
-
Priest for Pastoral Care Austin, TX
-
Rector Canton, NC
-
Service Year Fellowship Episcopal Service Corps
-
Senior Web Developer (Full Stack), The Episcopal Church TBD / New York, NY
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Belvedere Tiburon, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Vergennes, VT
-
Priest-in-Charge Oxford, OH
-
Bishop Diocesan Episcopal Diocese of Virginia
-
Chaplain to the School Tampa, FL
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Associate for Church Planting and Evangelism, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Canon and Senior Associate Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Omaha, NE
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Rector San Mateo, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge or Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Senior Assistant Rector Sarasota, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Diocesan Bishop Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana
-
Vice President Domestic Relationship Management New York, NY
-
Dean and President Glendale, CA
-
Assistant/Associate Clergy Carmichael, CA
-
Interim Dean Reno, NV
-
Interim Rector Springfield, MO
Social Menu