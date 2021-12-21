Masks, proof of vaccination to be required at 80th General Convention, committee says

[General Convention Office] The Joint Standing Committee on Planning and Arrangements, during its Dec. 9 meeting over Zoom, voted to approve a policy that requires proof of vaccination for COVID-19 for all bishops, deputies, guests, staff, volunteers, vendors and other attendees at the 80th General Convention of The Episcopal Church. There is a provision to submit proof of a medical exemption from the vaccination mandate.

Additionally, all attendees will be required to wear a mask in all public spaces and meetings, regardless of vaccination status. Click here to read the full text of the resolution.

The 80s General Convention is scheduled to take place in person July 7-17 in Baltimore, Maryland, after it was postponed by a year because of the pandemic.

In its Canonical mandate, the Joint Standing Committee on Planning and Arrangements, after having made a site selection, is to “proceed to make all reasonable and necessary arrangements and commitments for that meeting of the General Convention” (Canon I.1.14.c). The Committee will continue to evaluate the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust safety guidelines and protocols in consultation with the General Convention Office, Baltimore Convention Center, and other national, state, and local officials.