|
Masks, proof of vaccination to be required at 80th General Convention, committee says
Posted 7 mins ago
|
[General Convention Office] The Joint Standing Committee on Planning and Arrangements, during its Dec. 9 meeting over Zoom, voted to approve a policy that requires proof of vaccination for COVID-19 for all bishops, deputies, guests, staff, volunteers, vendors and other attendees at the 80th General Convention of The Episcopal Church. There is a provision to submit proof of a medical exemption from the vaccination mandate.
Additionally, all attendees will be required to wear a mask in all public spaces and meetings, regardless of vaccination status. Click here to read the full text of the resolution.
The 80s General Convention is scheduled to take place in person July 7-17 in Baltimore, Maryland, after it was postponed by a year because of the pandemic.
In its Canonical mandate, the Joint Standing Committee on Planning and Arrangements, after having made a site selection, is to “proceed to make all reasonable and necessary arrangements and commitments for that meeting of the General Convention” (Canon I.1.14.c). The Committee will continue to evaluate the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust safety guidelines and protocols in consultation with the General Convention Office, Baltimore Convention Center, and other national, state, and local officials.
-
Rector San Mateo, CA
-
Missioner for Youth and Young Adult Ministries Boston, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge Oxford, OH
-
Vice President Domestic Relationship Management New York, NY
-
Priest for Pastoral Care Austin, TX
-
Bishop Diocesan Episcopal Diocese of Virginia
-
Chaplain to the School Tampa, FL
-
Service Year Fellowship Episcopal Service Corps
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Belvedere Tiburon, CA
-
Assistant/Associate Clergy Carmichael, CA
-
Dean and President Glendale, CA
-
Senior Web Developer (Full Stack), The Episcopal Church TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Interim Rector Springfield, MO
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Vergennes, VT
-
Senior Assistant Rector Sarasota, FL
-
Rector Canton, NC
-
Rector Langhorne, PA
-
Interim Dean Reno, NV
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Omaha, NE
-
Diocesan Bishop Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge or Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Canon and Senior Associate Indianapolis, IN
-
Associate for Church Planting and Evangelism, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
Social Menu