2022 Canadian Lutheran Anglican Youth gathering postponed until August 2023

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada] The next Canadian Lutheran Anglican Youth (CLAY) gathering, originally set to take place in summer 2022, will be postponed until August 2023.

Members of the CLAY National Planning Committee (NPC) made the announcement in a video message to the “CLAY community” released online Dec. 13. They cited fundraising difficulties among youth groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, concern about traveling in groups and fatigue as reasons for the delay, based on feedback from church leaders, youth groups and parents.

NPC chairperson Jordan Smith said postponing the event “will give time for youth groups to reconnect, for our leaders to get the rest they need, and for our planning team to organize a gathering that will take place in what we hope will be a time of more certainty.”

