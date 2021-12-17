|
2022 Canadian Lutheran Anglican Youth gathering postponed until August 2023
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada] The next Canadian Lutheran Anglican Youth (CLAY) gathering, originally set to take place in summer 2022, will be postponed until August 2023.
Members of the CLAY National Planning Committee (NPC) made the announcement in a video message to the “CLAY community” released online Dec. 13. They cited fundraising difficulties among youth groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, concern about traveling in groups and fatigue as reasons for the delay, based on feedback from church leaders, youth groups and parents.
NPC chairperson Jordan Smith said postponing the event “will give time for youth groups to reconnect, for our leaders to get the rest they need, and for our planning team to organize a gathering that will take place in what we hope will be a time of more certainty.”
- Ponder These Things: Advent Retreat and Concert featuring Aliya Cycon
- ‘Love is the Meaning’: Julian of Norwich Lenten Retreat
- Presidents Day Weekend Rest & Renewal Retreat
- Lessons and Carols with Bethlehem
- To Look Like Jesus: A Call to the Church and the Nation
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Trinity Talks: Violence as a Public Health Issue
- Get a Life! Get a Sermon!
- Spiritual Direction Certification Program
-
Service Year Fellowship Episcopal Service Corps
-
Interim Dean Reno, NV
-
Canon and Senior Associate Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector San Mateo, CA
-
Associate Rector for Children and Family Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Senior Assistant Rector Sarasota, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Oxford, OH
-
Senior Web Developer (Full Stack), The Episcopal Church TBD / New York, NY
-
Interim Rector Springfield, MO
-
Dean and President Glendale, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Associate for Church Planting and Evangelism, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Assistant/Associate Clergy Carmichael, CA
-
Associate Rector for Discipleship and Christian Formation Pensacola, FL
-
Rector Langhorne, PA
-
Diocesan Bishop Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Priest for Pastoral Care Austin, TX
-
Rector Canton, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge or Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Missioner for Youth and Young Adult Ministries Boston, MA
-
Bishop Diocesan Episcopal Diocese of Virginia
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Belvedere Tiburon, CA
-
Chaplain to the School Tampa, FL
-
Rector Omaha, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Vergennes, VT
-
Vice President Domestic Relationship Management New York, NY
Social Menu