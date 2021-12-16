Anglican Church of Australia committed to child safety after removal of bishop

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Anglican Church of Australia has restated its firm commitment to the safety of children and vulnerable people following the defrocking of Roger Herft, formerly archbishop of Perth and bishop of Newcastle.

The Episcopal Standards Board of the Anglican Church of Australia determined on Dec. 13 that Herft is “unfit to remain in Holy Orders” and so will no longer be recognized as an ordained member of the Anglican Church.

The decision was made in response to the findings of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, made public in 2020. The report determined that Herft had failed to deal appropriately with allegations of sexual abuse of children during his time as bishop of Newcastle between 1993 and 2005.

