|
Anglican Church of Australia committed to child safety after removal of bishop
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The Anglican Church of Australia has restated its firm commitment to the safety of children and vulnerable people following the defrocking of Roger Herft, formerly archbishop of Perth and bishop of Newcastle.
The Episcopal Standards Board of the Anglican Church of Australia determined on Dec. 13 that Herft is “unfit to remain in Holy Orders” and so will no longer be recognized as an ordained member of the Anglican Church.
The decision was made in response to the findings of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, made public in 2020. The report determined that Herft had failed to deal appropriately with allegations of sexual abuse of children during his time as bishop of Newcastle between 1993 and 2005.
- Trinity Church Wall Street Announces Final Round of 2021 Grants, Bringing the Total for 2021 to $46 million
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Athens, Welcomes Claire Brown as New Rector
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports additional COVID-19 emergency response programs around world
- New CDSP Continuing Ed Courses Include NT Greek, Sacramental Theology, Arguing with God
- General Theological Seminary to Begin Hybrid Programs Beginning Fall 2022
- Lessons and Carols with Bethlehem
- Trinity Talks: Violence as a Public Health Issue
- ‘Love is the Meaning’: Julian of Norwich Lenten Retreat
- To Look Like Jesus: A Call to the Church and the Nation
- Ponder These Things: Advent Retreat and Concert featuring Aliya Cycon
- Get a Life! Get a Sermon!
- Spiritual Direction Certification Program
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- Presidents Day Weekend Rest & Renewal Retreat
-
Assistant/Associate Clergy Carmichael, CA
-
Chaplain to the School Tampa, FL
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
Associate Rector for Discipleship and Christian Formation Pensacola, FL
-
Rector Langhorne, PA
-
Interim Dean Reno, NV
-
Dean and President Glendale, CA
-
Canon and Senior Associate Indianapolis, IN
-
Diocesan Bishop Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Vergennes, VT
-
Rector Omaha, NE
-
Bishop Diocesan Episcopal Diocese of Virginia
-
Missioner for Youth and Young Adult Ministries Boston, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge or Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Vice President Domestic Relationship Management New York, NY
-
Interim Rector Springfield, MO
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Senior Web Developer (Full Stack), The Episcopal Church TBD / New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Oxford, OH
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Belvedere Tiburon, CA
-
Associate Rector Asheville, NC
-
Senior Assistant Rector Sarasota, FL
-
Service Year Fellowship Episcopal Service Corps
-
Rector San Mateo, CA
-
Associate Rector for Children and Family Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Canton, NC
-
Member Services & Events Coordinator New York, NY
-
Associate for Church Planting and Evangelism, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Priest for Pastoral Care Austin, TX
Social Menu