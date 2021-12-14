House of Deputies president outlines procedure for electing the next president and vice president in letter to deputies

[Episcopal News Service] House of Deputies President the Rev. Gay Clark Jennings on Dec. 14 sent the following letter to deputies and alternate deputies outlining the process for electing the next president and vice president of the House of Deputies. The elections are scheduled to take place during the 80th General Convention scheduled for July 7-14, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland.

The full letter follows both in English and Spanish.

Dear Deputies and Alternate Deputies:

At the 80th General Convention, the House of Deputies will elect a new president and vice president. The canons specify that no person shall serve more than three consecutive terms as president or vice president, and since Vice President Byron Rushing and I are both now serving our third terms in office, there will be no incumbent running for reelection in either office.

The election of the House of Deputies president and vice president is governed by Canon I.1.1(b). This canon specifies that:

The president and vice president must be of different orders of ministry. As a result, we first elect a deputy, lay or clergy, to serve as president, and then announce candidates of the other order who are eligible to be elected vice president.

Both president and vice president must be elected by a simple majority of the total votes cast.

Both president and vice president must be elected not later than the seventh legislative day of General Convention.

Both president and vice president will take office at the adjournment of the 80th General Convention.

Background checks for potential candidates are governed by Joint Rule of Order VII.21. This joint rule specifies that:

Any deputy considering candidacy for president or vice president is required by the Joint Rules of Order to submit an application for the purposes of a background check at least four months prior to the start of General Convention. The background checks include “criminal records checks and sexual offender registry checks in any state where a proposed nominee has resided during the prior seven years, any appropriate professional licensing bodies with jurisdiction over a nominee’s professional status and any violations of state or federal securities or banking laws. The records checks of proposed nominees from outside the United States will cover the same information from comparable authorities in the place of principal residence of the proposed nominee.”

When submitting applications, candidates do not need to declare officially their candidacy for president or vice president. The names of deputies submitting applications will be kept confidential until they decide whether to run for either position. Deputies always have the option of making their candidacy public at any time.

The cost of the background checks is covered by the General Convention budget.

In addition, the secretary of General Convention and the DFMS chief legal officer have decided that a deputy who has already had a background check for other positions to be elected at this General Convention, including secretary of the General Convention, treasurer of the General Convention, member of Executive Council, trustee of The Church Pension Fund, is required to have a new background check due to the length of time that has elapsed since those background checks were completed.

To ensure that elections comply with the requirements outlined above, we will follow this timeline to elect the new president and vice president of the House of Deputies:

Schedule of Elections

Monday, March 8

Applications due for deputies considering candidacy for president or vice president.

Monday, May 2

Form to gather information for optional candidate profiles posted on the House of Deputies website.

Monday, June 5

Optional candidate profiles published in the House of Deputies website and newsletter.

Monday, June 12 at 2 p.m. Eastern AND

Saturday, June 18 at 12 p.m. Eastern

Meet the candidate webinars hosted by Deputy Byron Rushing of Massachusetts, vice president of the House of Deputies.

Saturday, July 9–Third Legislative Day of General Convention

In accordance with House of Deputies Rule of Order XV, deputies who have completed the required background check must officially inform the Secretary of the House of Deputies of their intention to stand for election for president of the House of Deputies by the end of the third legislative day.

Sunday, July 10 –Fourth Legislative Day

The secretary of the House of Deputies will publish nominations for president of the House of Deputies at the beginning of the fourth legislative day.

Monday, July 11 – Fifth Legislative Day

Election of the president of the House of Deputies will take place during the afternoon legislative session subject to the adoption by the House of Deputies of a special order of business.

Tuesday, July 12 – Sixth Legislative Day

In accordance with House of Deputies Rule of Order XV, deputies who have completed the required background check must officially inform the secretary of the House of Deputies of their intention to stand for election for vice president of the House of Deputies by the adjournment of the sixth legislative day.

The secretary will publish nominations for vice president of the House of Deputies as soon as possible after the House of Deputies adjourns.

Wednesday, July 13 – Seventh Legislative Day

Election of the vice president of the House of Deputies will take place during the afternoon legislative session subject to the adoption by the House of Deputies of a special order of business.

Thursday, July 14 – Eighth Legislative Day

The newly elected president and vice president of the House of Deputies assume their offices once the 80th General Convention has adjourned.

Both Vice President Rushing and I are looking forward to overseeing the process by which you will choose new leaders for the House of Deputies. If you have questions about the elections for president and vice president, or about any element of the process, please email my office at contact@houseofdeputies.org.

Between now and General Convention, please pray for those who are discerning a call to stand for election, and for the entire House of Deputies as we embark on this exciting and Spirit-filled process.

Faithfully,

The Rev. Gay Clark Jennings President

Estimados Diputados y Suplentes:

En la 80ª Convención General, la Cámara de Diputados elegirá un nuevo presidente y vicepresidente. Los cánones especifican que ninguna persona servirá más de tres mandatos consecutivos como presidente o vicepresidente, y dado que el vicepresidente Byron Rushing y yo estamos sirviendo nuestros terceros mandatos en el cargo, no habrá ningún titular que se postule para la reelección en ninguno de los cargos.

La elección del presidente y vicepresidente de la Cámara de Diputados se rige por el Canon I.1.1 (b). Este canon especifica que:

El presidente y el vicepresidente deben ser de diferentes órdenes de ministerio. Como resultado, primero elegimos a un diputado, laico o clérigo, para servir como presidente, y luego anunciamos candidatos de la otra orden que son elegibles para ser elegidos vicepresidentes.

Tanto el presidente como el vicepresidente deben ser elegidos por mayoría simple del total de votos emitidos.

Tanto el presidente como el vicepresidente deben ser elegidos a no más tardar el séptimo día legislativo de la Convención General.

Tanto el presidente como el vicepresidente asumirán su cargo en el aplazamiento de la 80ª Convención

Las verificaciones de antecedentes de los posibles candidatos se rigen por la Regla Conjunta de la Orden VII.21. Esta regla conjunta especifica que:

Cualquier diputado que considere la candidatura a presidente o vicepresidente está obligado por el Reglamento Conjunto de Orden a presentar una solicitud para el propósito de una verificación de antecedentes al menos cuatro meses antes del inicio de la Convención General. Las verificaciones de antecedentes incluyen “verificaciones de antecedentes penales y verificaciones de registro de delincuentes sexuales en cualquier estado donde un nominado propuesto haya residido durante los siete años anteriores, cualquier organismo de licencias profesionales apropiado con jurisdicción sobre el estado profesional de un nominado, y cualquier violación de los valores estatales o federales o las leyes bancarias. Las verificaciones de registros de nominados propuestos de fuera de los Estados Unidos cubrirán la misma información de autoridades comparables en el lugar de residencia principal del nominado propuesto”.

Al presentar solicitudes, los candidatos no necesitan declarar oficialmente su candidatura a la presidencia o la vicepresidencia. Los nombres de los diputados que presenten las solicitudes se mantendrán confidenciales hasta que decidan si se postulan o no para cualquiera de los puestos. Los diputados siempre tienen la opción de hacer pública su candidatura en cualquier momento.

El costo de las verificaciones de antecedentes está cubierto por el presupuesto de la Convención General.

Además, el secretario de la Convención General y el director jurídico del DFMS han decidido que un diputado que ya ha tenido una verificación de antecedentes para otros puestos que se elegirán en esta Convención General, incluido el secretario de la Convención General, el tesorero de la Convención General, el miembro del Consejo Ejecutivo, el fideicomisario del Fondo de Pensiones de la Iglesia; debe tener una nueva verificación de antecedentes debido al tiempo que ha transcurrido desde que esos antecedentes se completaron. Para garantizar que las elecciones cumplan con los requisitos descritos anteriormente, seguiremos este cronograma para elegir al nuevo presidente y vicepresidente de la Cámara de Diputados:

Horario de Elecciones

Lunes, 8 de Marzo

Fecha de Entrega de solicitudes para diputados que consideren la candidatura a presidente o vicepresidente.

Lunes, 2 de Mayo

Formulario para recopilar información para los perfiles de candidatos opcionales publicados en el sitio web de la Cámara de Diputados.

Lunes, 5 de Junio

Perfiles de los candidatos opcionales se publican en el sitio web y el boletín de la Cámara de Diputados.

Lunes, 12 de Junio a las 2 p.m. hora del Este y

Sabado, 18 de Junio a las 12 p.m. hora del Este

Seminario web para conocer a los candidatos, presentado por el diputado Byron Rushing de Massachusetts, vicepresidente de la Cámara de Diputados.

Sábado, 9 de Julio – Tercer Día Legislativo de la Convención General

De acuerdo con la Regla de la Orden XV de la Cámara de Diputados, los diputados que hayan completado la verificación de antecedentes requerida deben informar oficialmente al Secretario de la Cámara de Diputados su intención de presentarse a las elecciones para presidente de la Cámara de Diputados al final del tercer día legislativo.

Domingo, 10 de Julio – Cuarto Día Legislativo

El secretario de la Cámara de Diputados publicará las candidaturas para presidente de la Cámara de Diputados al inicio de la cuarta jornada legislativa.

Lunes, 11 de Julio – Quinto Día Legislativo

La elección del presidente de la Cámara de Diputados tendrá lugar durante la sesión legislativa de la tarde, sujeta a la adopción por la Cámara de Diputados como una orden especial del día.

Martes, 12 de Julio – Sexto Día Legislativo

De acuerdo con la Regla de la Orden XV de la Cámara de Diputados, los diputados que hayan completado la verificación de antecedentes requerida deben informar oficialmente al secretario de la Cámara de Diputados su intención de presentarse a las elecciones para vicepresidente de la Cámara de Diputados antes del aplazamiento del sexto día legislativo.

El secretario publicará las nominaciones para vicepresidente de la Cámara de Diputados tan pronto como sea posible después de que la Cámara de Diputados se aplace.

Miércoles, 13 de Julio – Séptimo Día Legislativo

La elección del vicepresidente de la Cámara de Diputados tendrá lugar durante la sesión legislativa de la tarde, sujeta a la adopción por la Cámara de Diputados como una orden especial del día.

Jueves, 14 de Julio – Octavo Día Legislativo

Los recién elegidos presidente y vicepresidente de la Cámara de Diputados asumirán sus cargos una vez que se haya aplazado la 80ª Convención General.

Tanto el Vicepresidente Rushing como yo anhelamos supervisar el proceso por el cual ustedes elegirán nuevos líderes para la Cámara de Diputados. Si tiene preguntas sobre las elecciones para presidente y vicepresidente, o sobre cualquier elemento del proceso, envíe un correo electrónico a mi oficina a contact@houseofdeputies.org.

Entre ahora y la Convención General, por favor oren por aquellos que están discerniendo un llamado a presentarse a las elecciones, y por toda la Cámara de Diputados mientras nos embarcamos en este proceso emocionante y lleno del Espíritu.

Fielmente,

La Rev. Gay Clark Jennings Presidenta