Anglican Communion Science Commission meets for the first time
Posted 13 hours ago
[Anglican Communion News Service] The new Anglican Communion Science Commission (ACSC) held its inaugural meeting on Dec. 3, with a mission to develop a deeper understanding of science within the Anglican Communion and bring confident spiritual leadership into all global issues involving science.
The commission is co-chaired by Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba and Bishop of Oxford Stephen Croft and includes scientists, theologians and bishops from around the world.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby told the commission meeting, held online, that science was “deeply embedded in our experience of creation and of being human and of seeking to understand the world around us” but that the Church had “neglected it badly” over the centuries.
