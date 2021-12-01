Church of England releases first ever Christmas single, ‘At the Heart of Christmas’

[Church of England] The Church of England has released a Christmas single as part of a campaign to encourage more people to hear the real Christmas story through their local church.

The single, a new carol version of “In the Bleak Midwinter” by one of the country’s top young composers, Rebecca Dale, will form the soundtrack to this year’s Church of England Christmas campaign.

The single is released on all streaming platforms from Dec. 1 onwards. It can now be streamed or downloaded online

“At the Heart of Christmas” is the Church of England’s theme for Advent and Christmas 2021.

Local churches all over the country will be welcoming their communities – in-person and online – to celebrate and share the good news of Christ’s birth with special services and events, supported by a wide range of national resources.

