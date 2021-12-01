Anglican primates back climate action

[Anglican Taonga] Primates of the provinces of the Anglican Communion, meeting online Nov. 22-23, called on governments and faith communities to take concrete action to mitigate climate change and counter its impact on vulnerable communities.

The primates began their meeting by remembering with thanksgiving Archbishop Fereimi Cama and lamenting his death in July.

Archbishop Don Tamihere reflected that all of the Anglican primates are feeling the absence of their brother and colleague Fereimi, who was a well-respected leader among them. He sensed they will especially miss Fereimi’s character as a leader, his insights from Oceania and his leadership in promoting work in climate resilience.

