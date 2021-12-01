|
Anglican primates back climate action
Posted 18 hours ago
|
[Anglican Taonga] Primates of the provinces of the Anglican Communion, meeting online Nov. 22-23, called on governments and faith communities to take concrete action to mitigate climate change and counter its impact on vulnerable communities.
The primates began their meeting by remembering with thanksgiving Archbishop Fereimi Cama and lamenting his death in July.
Archbishop Don Tamihere reflected that all of the Anglican primates are feeling the absence of their brother and colleague Fereimi, who was a well-respected leader among them. He sensed they will especially miss Fereimi’s character as a leader, his insights from Oceania and his leadership in promoting work in climate resilience.
- The Work of Your Church: A Conversation with the Presiding Bishop and His Canons
- Kanuga’s Winterlight Youth Conference
- ‘Love is the Meaning’: Julian of Norwich Lenten Retreat
- Exploring the Spiritual Leadership and Life of Desmond Tutu w/ the Very Rev. Michael Battle
- Core Values Faith Retreat: The Way of God in Wilderness Seasons
- Presidents Day Weekend Rest & Renewal Retreat
- Lessons and Carols with Bethlehem
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Rector Fort George Island/Jacksonville, FL
-
Upper School Chaplain Tulsa, OK
-
Missioner for Life-Long Formation Portland, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Sewickley, PA
-
Rector Omaha, NE
-
Associate Rector Asheville, NC
-
Archivist for Digital Access & Holdings Management Austin, TX (and online)
-
Upper Division Chaplain Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Appomattox, VA
-
Bishop Diocesan Episcopal Church in Connecticut
-
Associate Rector for Children and Family Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge or Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Service Year Fellowship Episcopal Service Corps
-
Manager of Safe Church and Special Projects (PT) TBD / New York, NY
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Belvedere Tiburon, CA
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Canon and Senior Associate Indianapolis, IN
-
Senior Assistant Rector Sarasota, FL
-
Rector Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
Rector Creve Coeur, MO
-
Associate Rector for Discipleship and Christian Formation Pensacola, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge / Outreach Coordinator Traverse City, MI
-
Rector East Elmhurst, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Vergennes, VT
-
Dean and President Glendale, CA
Social Menu