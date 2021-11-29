|
Anglican primates write to Special Session of the World Health Assembly following meeting
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The primates of the Anglican Communion have called on the Special Session of the World Health Assembly, meeting from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, to be bold and courageous in its plans for an international agreement and treaty on global health emergency preparedness and response. In a letter to the World Health Assembly they call for the need to address and improve both equity in the distribution of vaccines and education to counter vaccine hesitancy around the globe.
The WHA is the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation. It is attended by delegations from all WHO member states and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the executive board. This special session will consider the “benefits of developing a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic preparedness”.
The Primates’ Meeting took place virtually Nov. 22-23 and brought together the primates, presiding bishops and moderators of the churches of the Anglican Communion. In their communique, the primates said: “We are united in calling for greater vaccine equity, based on a spirit not of charity but of recognizing the common good in resolving the current disparity. We call for generosity from those who have – towards those who have not – and for a greater acknowledgment of the effect of the pandemic on health and education.”
The Primates’ Meeting is one of Anglicanism’s four “Instruments of Communion”; it helps bind together the “independent but inter-dependent” provinces. The last face-to-face meeting took place in Jordan in January 2020, with an online meeting last held in November 2020.
The communique also noted the primates’ conversations on the climate emergency and COP26; the launch of the Anglican Communion Science Commission; and the Lambeth Conference scheduled for 2022. The primates spent time together in fellowship and prayer and took time to lament the death of Archbishop Fereimi Cama of Polynesia, as well as welcoming new primates and celebrating the inauguration of the new Provinces of Alexandria and Angola and Mozambique.
The next Primates’ Meeting will take place in Rome in March 2022.
- Trinity Church Wall Street Announces More Than $9 Million in Grants for Faith Communities in the U.S., Africa, and Central America
- General Theological Seminary to Begin Hybrid Programs Beginning Fall 2022
- Holy Land Advent calendar starts each day of Advent with a splash of joy
- Monks to provide virtual sermons this Advent season
- Church Pension Group releases the 2020 Episcopal Clergy Compensation Report
- Presidents Day Weekend Rest & Renewal Retreat
- Addiction & the Science of Gratitude
- People of Faith Respond to the Hidden Pandemic: Violence Against Women
- Core Values Faith Retreat: The Way of God in Wilderness Seasons
- Conversation on the Investor Response to Climate Change
- Lessons and Carols with Bethlehem
- The Work of Your Church: A Conversation with the Presiding Bishop and His Canons
- ‘Love is the Meaning’: Julian of Norwich Lenten Retreat
- Kanuga’s Winterlight Youth Conference
-
Rector Tampa, FL
-
Bishop Diocesan, Episcopal Church in Connecticut Meriden, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Vergennes, VT
-
Priest-in-Charge or Rector St. Paul, MN
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Canon and Senior Associate Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Omaha, NE
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Belvedere Tiburon, CA
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Missioner for Life-Long Formation Portland, OR
-
Rector Creve Coeur, MO
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Appomattox, VA
-
Associate Rector for Children and Family Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Rector (PT) Williamston, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge / Outreach Coordinator Traverse City, MI
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
Rector Fort George Island/Jacksonville, FL
-
Associate Rector for Discipleship and Christian Formation Pensacola, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Sewickley, PA
-
Service Year Fellowship Episcopal Service Corps
-
Rector Hudson, WI
-
Canon for Finance and Administration Parrish, FL
-
Upper School Chaplain Tulsa, OK
-
Interim Rector Bethlehem, PA
-
Senior Assistant Rector Sarasota, FL
-
Associate Rector Asheville, NC
-
Upper Division Chaplain Oklahoma City, OK
Social Menu