Church in Wales welcomes government pledge to phase out fossil fuel exploration

[Church in Wales] Christians in Wales are welcoming the Welsh government’s pledge to end oil and gas exploration within the next 15 years.

The Church in Wales is commending its decision to sign up to the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA). BOGA is a coalition of 10 nations and regions including Denmark, Costa Rica, France and Ireland who have pledged to end oil and gas exploration by 2035.

The Welsh government announcement was made during the recent COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

