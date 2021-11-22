Milwaukee bishop issues statement on Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

[Diocese of Milwaukee] Bishop Jeffrey Lee, bishop provisional of the Diocese of Milwaukee, issued the following statement on Nov. 20 in response to a jury’s acquittal of defendant Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two men and injuring of a third. The shootings occurred during the August 2020 protests and unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after police there shot and wounded a black man.

Dear Friends,

In the wake of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and the verdict rendered, I ask for the prayers of the people of this diocese. I ask your prayers for the souls of those who died in that violence, for their grieving families and friends. I ask your prayers for the people of Kenosha and our sisters and brothers at St. Matthew’s. I ask your prayers for an end to the epidemic of gun violence in this country. I ask your prayers for those who are troubled or outraged or grieved by the outcome of this trial. I ask your prayers for those who are not. I ask your prayers for Kyle Rittenhouse and his family. And I ask your prayers for an end to the inequalities of our society. I ask for your prayers, and I ask all of us to put our prayers into practice. In whatever ways are given to each of us, let us work for a more just and peaceful society — in the name of God.

In Christ,

+Jeff

The Rt. Rev. Jeff Lee

Bishop Provisional of the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee