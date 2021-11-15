Church in Wales’ first same-sex couple blessing takes place

[Church in Wales] More than 100 people celebrated the blessing of a same-sex couple in the Church in Wales on Saturday.

The bishop of St. Asaph conducted what is thought to have been the first blessing after the Church in Wales’ Governing Body passed legislation to approve a new liturgy at its meeting in September.

The Rev. Lee Taylor, priest-in-charge of Llangollen, and his partner, Fabiano Da Silva Duarte, had their relationship blessed in a service in St. Collen’s Church in the town.

Taylor and Duarte, who met in London in 2007, entered into a civil partnership in 2008 but only now have they been able to have their relationship blessed by the church.

