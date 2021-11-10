|
Anglican delegation meets with papal nuncio at COP26
Posted 9 hours ago
|
[Scottish Episcopal Church] As the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, saw the first draft agreements published for negotiation over the next couple of days, the primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church joined delegates in the conference “Blue Zone” for climate crisis discussions.
The Most Rev. Mark Strange, bishop of Moray, Ross & Caithness, teamed up with the official Anglican Communion delegation in Glasgow, with access to the accredited area kindly facilitated by Eco Congregation Scotland.
The group met with the papal nuncio and representatives of the Roman Catholic Church from both Scotland and the Vatican, with the Anglican Communion delegation presenting a copy of their new policy document “Climate Resistance and Just Financing,” brought together by the Anglican Consultative Council’s COP26 Working Group.
-
Organist & Choirmaster (PT) Chattanooga, TN
-
Associate Rector Paoli, PA
-
Rector (PT) Bigfork, MT
-
Interim Priest Joplin, MO
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Monroe, GA
-
Upper School Chaplain Tulsa, OK
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector Hudson, WI
-
Canon for Finance and Administration Parrish, FL
-
Youth Director Lufkin, TX
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Dewitt, MI
-
Bishop Diocesan, Episcopal Church in Connecticut Meriden, CT
-
Associate Rector for Liturgy and Pastoral Care Winston-Salem, NC
-
Bishop Coadjutor, Diocese of Florida Jacksonville, FL
-
Rector Tampa, FL
-
Upper Division Chaplain Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Creve Coeur, MO
-
Executive Assistant, Church Divinity School of the Pacific Berkeley, CA
-
Priest-in-charge West Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Canon Missioner Lexington, KY
-
Chaplain Paducah, KY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Vergennes, VT
-
Associate Rector for Children and Family Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge Sewickley, PA
-
Clergy Associate Charlotte, NC
-
Associate Rector Asheville, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge / Outreach Coordinator Traverse City, MI
-
Superintending Presbyter/Rector Pine Ridge, SD
Social Menu