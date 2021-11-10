Anglican delegation meets with papal nuncio at COP26

[Scottish Episcopal Church] As the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, saw the first draft agreements published for negotiation over the next couple of days, the primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church joined delegates in the conference “Blue Zone” for climate crisis discussions.

The Most Rev. Mark Strange, bishop of Moray, Ross & Caithness, teamed up with the official Anglican Communion delegation in Glasgow, with access to the accredited area kindly facilitated by Eco Congregation Scotland.

The group met with the papal nuncio and representatives of the Roman Catholic Church from both Scotland and the Vatican, with the Anglican Communion delegation presenting a copy of their new policy document “Climate Resistance and Just Financing,” brought together by the Anglican Consultative Council’s COP26 Working Group.

