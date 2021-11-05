|
Anglican Communion co-hosts official COP26 side event on Indigenous rights
Posted 44 mins ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The Anglican Communion and The Episcopal Church co-hosted an official side event for COP26 on Nov. 3 entitled “Making Peace with Nature: Heeding the Call of Indigenous Peoples.”
The event, organized by the World Council of Churches, the Interfaith Rainforest Initiative, The Episcopal Church, Religions for Peace and the Anglican Communion, featured key religious and indigenous leaders from diverse traditions. It was an opportunity for religious leaders across faiths to highlight the urgent need to recognize the rights and spiritualities of Indigenous peoples, and how important they are to achieving the goals of the Paris climate agreement.
Among those speaking was Archbishop Mark MacDonald, an Indigenous leader from the Anglican Church of Canada. He said: “An estimated 80% of the biodiversity that is on this planet is under the oversight, the protocols, the life of Indigenous people. So, the rights of Indigenous people, the life of Indigenous people, is so intimate to the future of the planet, that there is no livable future for this planet that does not address the rights of Indigenous people.”
