|
London church offers virtual reality Advent worship
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Church of England] People from around the world will be able to ‘join’ in traditional worship at a church in London through Virtual Reality for the first time.
The Blessing of the Light, which draws on one of the ancient evening rituals of early Christianity, has been filmed in 3D in a trial new approach to online worship.
The seven-minute act of worship, filmed at the parish church of St Stephen Walbrook in the City of London, can be accessed on any computer or device, without special VR equipment.
People are able to experience ‘standing’ among the choir and can explore in 360-degree vision during the worship.
It is led by the Revd Tosin Oladipo, Chaplain to the Archbishop of Canterbury, with music from St Martin’s Voices, the professional ensemble from St-Martin-in the-Fields in London.
- Seeking Truth and Justice in Palestine/Israel
- COP26 Closing Event: Report Back from the Presiding Bishop’s Delegation
- Missional Leadership Cohort for Episcopal Priests
- Trinity Kicks Off Series on Reconciliation as an Agent of Change
- West African Clergy Convocation
- Church Pension Group to host conversation on its finances and work over past year
- Parents Circle dialogue offers chance to be part of promoting peace and reconciliation in the Holy Land
- We Cry Justice: Reading The Bible With The Poor People’s Campaign
- Trinity Talks: Notes from the Field—Health Equity
- Liturgy for Planetary Crisis: Episcopal Worship Service during COP26
- Abundance in the Midst of Challenge with the Rev. Canon Karen Montagno
-
Priest in Charge (potential to be Rector) New York, NY
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Bishop Coadjutor, Diocese of Florida Jacksonville, FL
-
Executive Assistant, Church Divinity School of the Pacific Berkeley, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Sewickley, PA
-
Associate for Family and Youth Formation Beaufort, NC
-
Canon for Finance and Administration Parrish, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (Can Become Rector) Palo Alto, CA
-
Associate Rector for Evangelism and Christian Formation Pensacola, FL
-
Rector Creve Coeur, MO
-
Interim Priest Joplin, MO
-
Priest-in-charge West Palm Beach, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Dewitt, MI
-
Associate Rector for Children and Family Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Superintending Presbyter/Rector Pine Ridge, SD
-
Priest-in-Charge / Outreach Coordinator Traverse City, MI
-
Rector Hudson, WI
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Rector (PT) Bigfork, MT
-
Associate Rector for Liturgy and Pastoral Care Winston-Salem, NC
-
Director of Music (PT) Mobile, AL
-
Youth Director Lufkin, TX
-
Clergy Associate Charlotte, NC
-
Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector Tampa, FL
-
Associate Rector Asheville, NC
-
Rector Bronxville, NY
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Organist & Choirmaster (PT) Chattanooga, TN
Social Menu