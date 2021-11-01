London church offers virtual reality Advent worship

[Church of England] People from around the world will be able to ‘join’ in traditional worship at a church in London through Virtual Reality for the first time.

The Blessing of the Light, which draws on one of the ancient evening rituals of early Christianity, has been filmed in 3D in a trial new approach to online worship.

The seven-minute act of worship, filmed at the parish church of St Stephen Walbrook in the City of London, can be accessed on any computer or device, without special VR equipment.

People are able to experience ‘standing’ among the choir and can explore in 360-degree vision during the worship.

It is led by the Revd Tosin Oladipo, Chaplain to the Archbishop of Canterbury, with music from St Martin’s Voices, the professional ensemble from St-Martin-in the-Fields in London.