Indigenous peoples and youth at heart of Anglican engagement with COP26

[Anglican Communion News Service] Indigenous peoples and youth, as well as climate resilience and just financing, are at the heart of Anglican engagement with the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to the Anglican Communion’s COP26 Policy Brief. The 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) will be hosted by the United Kingdom government in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.

The policy brief, published this week, was written by the Anglican Consultative Council’s COP26 Working Group, whose membership is drawn from the Anglican Communion Environmental Network, Anglican Indigenous Network, Anglican Youth Network, Anglican Alliance, Lambeth Palace and the Anglican Communion Office at the U.N. The Working Group is chaired by the archbishop of Central America and the Anglican Communion lead archbishop on the environment, Archbishop Julio Murray.

