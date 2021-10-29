|
Indigenous peoples and youth at heart of Anglican engagement with COP26
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] Indigenous peoples and youth, as well as climate resilience and just financing, are at the heart of Anglican engagement with the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to the Anglican Communion’s COP26 Policy Brief. The 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) will be hosted by the United Kingdom government in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.
The policy brief, published this week, was written by the Anglican Consultative Council’s COP26 Working Group, whose membership is drawn from the Anglican Communion Environmental Network, Anglican Indigenous Network, Anglican Youth Network, Anglican Alliance, Lambeth Palace and the Anglican Communion Office at the U.N. The Working Group is chaired by the archbishop of Central America and the Anglican Communion lead archbishop on the environment, Archbishop Julio Murray.
- Trinity Talks: Notes from the Field—Health Equity
- Church Pension Group to host conversation on its finances and work over past year
- Parents Circle dialogue offers chance to be part of promoting peace and reconciliation in the Holy Land
- COP26 Closing Event: Report Back from the Presiding Bishop’s Delegation
- We Cry Justice: Reading The Bible With The Poor People’s Campaign
- A Poet, A Priest | An online retreat with the Rev. Spencer Reece
- Liturgy for Planetary Crisis: Episcopal Worship Service during COP26
- West African Clergy Convocation
- Abundance in the Midst of Challenge with the Rev. Canon Karen Montagno
- Seeking Truth and Justice in Palestine/Israel
-
Rector Creve Coeur, MO
-
Director of Music (PT) Mobile, AL
-
Program Director Healdsburg, CA
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Associate for Family and Youth Formation Beaufort, NC
-
Associate Rector for Evangelism and Christian Formation Pensacola, FL
-
Associate Rector for Children and Family Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Associate Rector for Liturgy and Pastoral Care Winston-Salem, NC
-
Superintending Presbyter/Rector Pine Ridge, SD
-
Rector Plymouth, MI
-
Canon for Transitions and Congregational Ministry Cincinnati, OH
-
Priest-in-charge West Palm Beach, FL
-
Director of Children, Youth and Campus Ministry Cincinnati, OH
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Dewitt, MI
-
Rector (PT) Bigfork, MT
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Rector Mechanicville, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge / Outreach Coordinator Traverse City, MI
-
Manager Spiritual Wellness Kansas City, MO
-
Interim Priest Joplin, MO
-
Rector Hudson, WI
-
Rector Bronxville, NY
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector West Des Moines, IA
-
Priest in Charge (potential to be Rector) New York, NY
-
Executive Assistant, Church Divinity School of the Pacific Berkeley, CA
-
Bishop Coadjutor, Diocese of Florida Jacksonville, FL
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Associate Rector Asheville, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Sewickley, PA
-
Interim Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Youth Director Lufkin, TX
Social Menu