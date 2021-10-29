|
Church of England launches consultation on plans to get to net-zero emissions in 9 years
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Church of England] The Church of England will consult dioceses, cathedrals, national institutions, parishes, schools and other interested parties on a proposed plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, as papers are published for November’s inaugural meeting of a new General Synod.
The draft plan, published among the General Synod papers, suggests how all parts of the Church of England can make changes together to achieve the ambitious target set by General Synod in 2020 to be net-zero 20 years ahead of the government’s targets.
It includes recommendations for building maintenance, heating and the availability of specialist advice for each setting alongside how the central church and dioceses can offer support.
The newly elected Synod will be formally inaugurated on Nov. 16 at the start of a two-day meeting.
