|
Archbishop of Canterbury’s statement on Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ Bill
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby released the following statement on Oct. 26:
“I am gravely concerned by the draft anti-LGBTQ+ bill due to be debated by the Ghanaian parliament. I will be speaking with the archbishop of Ghana in the coming days to discuss the Anglican Church of Ghana’s response to the bill.
“The majority of Anglicans within the global Anglican Communion are committed to upholding both the traditional teaching on marriage as laid out in the 1998 Lambeth Conference Resolution I:10, and the rights of every person, regardless of sexual orientation, before the law. In Resolution I:10, the Anglican Communion also made a commitment “to assure [LGBTQ+ people] that they are loved by God and that all baptized, believing and faithful persons, regardless of sexual orientation, are full members of the Body of Christ.” Meanwhile on numerous occasions the primates of the Anglican Communion have stated their opposition to the criminalization of same-sex attracted people: most recently, and unanimously, in the communiqué of the 2016 Primates’ Meeting.
“I remind our brothers and sisters in the Anglican Church of Ghana of these commitments.
“We are a global family of churches, but the mission of the church is the same in every culture and country: to demonstrate, through its actions and words, God’s offer of unconditional love to every human being through Jesus Christ.”
- COP26 Closing Event: Report Back from the Presiding Bishop’s Delegation
- West African Clergy Convocation
- We Cry Justice: Reading The Bible With The Poor People’s Campaign
- Abundance in the Midst of Challenge with the Rev. Canon Karen Montagno
- Trinity Talks: Notes from the Field—Health Equity
- A Poet, A Priest | An online retreat with the Rev. Spencer Reece
- Seeking Truth and Justice in Palestine/Israel
- Liturgy for Planetary Crisis: Episcopal Worship Service during COP26
- Parents Circle dialogue offers chance to be part of promoting peace and reconciliation in the Holy Land
- Church Pension Group to host conversation on its finances and work over past year
-
Associate Rector for Evangelism and Christian Formation Pensacola, FL
-
Priest-in-charge West Palm Beach, FL
-
Canon for Transitions and Congregational Ministry Cincinnati, OH
-
Priest in Charge (potential to be Rector) New York, NY
-
Rector West Des Moines, IA
-
Rector Hudson, WI
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector Creve Coeur, MO
-
Interim Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate Rector for Liturgy and Pastoral Care Winston-Salem, NC
-
Bishop Coadjutor, Diocese of Florida Jacksonville, FL
-
Associate Rector Asheville, NC
-
Rector Plymouth, MI
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Superintending Presbyter/Rector Pine Ridge, SD
-
Interim Priest Joplin, MO
-
Director of Music (PT) Mobile, AL
-
Youth Director Lufkin, TX
-
Priest-in-Charge / Outreach Coordinator Traverse City, MI
-
Manager Spiritual Wellness Kansas City, MO
-
Executive Assistant, Church Divinity School of the Pacific Berkeley, CA
-
Associate for Family and Youth Formation Beaufort, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Dewitt, MI
-
Rector Mechanicville, NY
-
Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Director of Children, Youth and Campus Ministry Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Bronxville, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Sewickley, PA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Associate Rector for Children and Family Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Rector (PT) Bigfork, MT
-
Program Director Healdsburg, CA
-
Rector Portland, OR
Social Menu