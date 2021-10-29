Archbishop of Canterbury’s statement on Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

[Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby released the following statement on Oct. 26:

“I am gravely concerned by the draft anti-LGBTQ+ bill due to be debated by the Ghanaian parliament. I will be speaking with the archbishop of Ghana in the coming days to discuss the Anglican Church of Ghana’s response to the bill.

“The majority of Anglicans within the global Anglican Communion are committed to upholding both the traditional teaching on marriage as laid out in the 1998 Lambeth Conference Resolution I:10, and the rights of every person, regardless of sexual orientation, before the law. In Resolution I:10, the Anglican Communion also made a commitment “to assure [LGBTQ+ people] that they are loved by God and that all baptized, believing and faithful persons, regardless of sexual orientation, are full members of the Body of Christ.” Meanwhile on numerous occasions the primates of the Anglican Communion have stated their opposition to the criminalization of same-sex attracted people: most recently, and unanimously, in the communiqué of the 2016 Primates’ Meeting.

“I remind our brothers and sisters in the Anglican Church of Ghana of these commitments.

“We are a global family of churches, but the mission of the church is the same in every culture and country: to demonstrate, through its actions and words, God’s offer of unconditional love to every human being through Jesus Christ.”