Religious, political leaders mark centennial of partition of Ireland in cathedral ceremony
Posted 23 mins ago
[Church of Ireland] At a unique gathering to mark a deeply significant time in the history of Ireland, a young high school student carried a lantern through St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh, Northern Ireland, on Oct. 21, symbolizing the light of hope. The simple symbolic act took place during a service of reflection and hope to mark the centennial of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland, organized and hosted by the Church Leaders’ Group, which brings together Protestant and Roman Catholic leaders.
The hour–long service in Ireland’s ecclesiastical capital was attended by representatives of the British and Irish governments, including United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The service also brought together civic dignitaries, children and young people and over 100 community leaders working in peace–building, community development, health, youth work and various different aspects of church life.
“We see this service as a moment in a much longer journey towards reconciliation, which will require the prayerful support and engagement of Christians across these islands,” the Church Leaders’ Group said before the service.
