Canadian Anglicans, Lutherans will meet for joint Assembly in 2022
Posted 6 hours ago
[Anglican Church of Canada] Delegates to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada’s National Convention and the Anglican Church of Canada’s General Synod will gather together next July for Assembly 2022.
Inspired by the theme “Let There be Greening,” delegates, special guests and partners will gather for worship, workshops, special presentations and business sessions.
2021 is the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Waterloo Declaration, which brought the two churches into full communion. Anglican and Lutherans may mutually share in each other’s celebrations of the Eucharist and Anglican and Lutheran clergy may serve in either church.
