English faith leaders warn of risk to vulnerable posed by Assisted Dying Bill
Posted 4 hours ago
[Church of England] The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Chief Rabbi and the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster warn of the risk to vulnerable people should the Parliament of the United Kingdom back a new attempt to change the law on assisted suicide.
In a joint letter to peers, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Cardinal Vincent Nichols (who is president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales) and Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis speak of their “profound disquiet” over the Assisted Dying Bill, ahead of its second reading in the House of Lords on Oct. 22.
The bill proposes legalizing assisted suicide for terminally ill people with under six months to live.
The three faith leaders highlight the risks and dangers entailed in the provisions of the cill and the “real-life” practical inadequacies of its proposed safeguards.
