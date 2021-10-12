Welsh vicar who survived COVID-19 publishes hymnal to inspire others

[Church in Wales] A retired vicar who almost lost his life to COVID-19 is publishing a new hymn book in the hope it will inspire others facing difficult times.

The Rev. Paul Bigmore, 64, spent three weeks in a hospital last year fighting for his life after contracting severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He pulled through thanks to the care and dedication of hospital staff but still suffers considerable health issues.

His new book, called “Reflecting on a Journey,” is his fourth book of hymns and includes a “COVID-19 hymn.” Dedicated to all who have died of COVID-19 throughout the United Kingdom, the book will be launched by former Archbishop of Wales Barry Morgan in Bigmore’s hometown of Port Talbot at St Mary’s Parish Church on Oct. 24.

“It has been a dreadful time for everyone – we have all suffered in some way because of the pandemic,” Bigmore said. “Hymn-writing is my great love and passion and this book is my way of thanking people for their kindness to me and offering them hope, love and light as they too face difficult days.”

