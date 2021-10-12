|
Welsh vicar who survived COVID-19 publishes hymnal to inspire others
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Church in Wales] A retired vicar who almost lost his life to COVID-19 is publishing a new hymn book in the hope it will inspire others facing difficult times.
The Rev. Paul Bigmore, 64, spent three weeks in a hospital last year fighting for his life after contracting severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He pulled through thanks to the care and dedication of hospital staff but still suffers considerable health issues.
His new book, called “Reflecting on a Journey,” is his fourth book of hymns and includes a “COVID-19 hymn.” Dedicated to all who have died of COVID-19 throughout the United Kingdom, the book will be launched by former Archbishop of Wales Barry Morgan in Bigmore’s hometown of Port Talbot at St Mary’s Parish Church on Oct. 24.
“It has been a dreadful time for everyone – we have all suffered in some way because of the pandemic,” Bigmore said. “Hymn-writing is my great love and passion and this book is my way of thanking people for their kindness to me and offering them hope, love and light as they too face difficult days.”
- Episcopal Diocese of New York’s 5th Global Mission Fair
- Missional Leadership Cohort for Episcopal Priests
- West African Clergy Convocation
- Symposium on the Spirituality of Children
- Seeking Truth and Justice in Palestine/Israel
- A Poet, A Priest | An online retreat with the Rev. Spencer Reece
- Trinity Talks: Notes from the Field—Health Equity
-
Associate Director, National Association of Episcopal Schools New York, NY
-
Director of Gideon’s Garden Great Barrington, MA
-
Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Associate Rector for Children and Family Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Cathedral Director of Operations Seattle, WA
-
Assistant Grants Manager – Episcopal Church Finance Department TBD / New York, NY
-
Associate Rector for Liturgy and Pastoral Care Winston-Salem, NC
-
Rector Mechanicville, NY
-
Executive Assistant, Church Divinity School of the Pacific Berkeley, CA
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Rector (PT) Merritt Island, FL
-
Director of Children, Youth and Campus Ministry Cincinnati, OH
-
Bishop Coadjutor, Diocese of Florida Jacksonville, FL
-
Executive Director Greenfield, NH
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Tuckerton and Waretown, NJ
-
Professor of Pastoral Theology and Director of Field Education Austin, TX
-
Rector Creve Coeur, MO
-
Rector Allentown, PA
-
Canon Missioner Bethlehem, PA
-
Chief Financial Officer (Diocese of Rhode Island) Providence, RI
-
Bishop Diocese of Southwest Florida
-
Rector Glendale, AZ
-
Associate for Family and Youth Formation Beaufort, NC
-
Rector West Des Moines, IA
-
Rector Durham, NC
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Austin, TX
-
Associate Rector for Evangelism and Christian Formation Pensacola, FL
-
Rector Hillsboro, OR
-
Rector The Dalles, OR
-
Manager Spiritual Wellness Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector Scottsdale, AZ
-
Rector (PT) Bigfork, MT
-
Interim Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Missioner for Faith Formation and Development Washington, DC
-
Rector (HT) Greensboro, NC
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Canon for Transitions and Congregational Ministry Cincinnati, OH
Social Menu