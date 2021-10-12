Welsh vicar who survived COVID-19 publishes hymnal to inspire others

[Church in Wales] A retired vicar who almost lost his life to COVID-19 is publishing a new hymn book in the hope it will inspire others facing difficult times.

The Rev. Paul Bigmore, 64, spent three weeks in a hospital last year fighting for his life after contracting severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He pulled through thanks to the care and dedication of hospital staff but still suffers considerable health issues.

His new book, called “Reflecting on a Journey,” is his fourth book of hymns and includes a “COVID-19 hymn.” Dedicated to all who have died of COVID-19 throughout the United Kingdom, the book will be launched by former Archbishop of Wales Barry Morgan in Bigmore’s hometown of Port Talbot at St Mary’s Parish Church on Oct. 24.