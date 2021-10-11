Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner elected bishop of Nevada

[Diocese of Nevada] The Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner was elected as the eleventh bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Nevada on Oct. 8, 2021.

Gardner was selected from a slate of four candidates after a discernment process spanning almost two years. Beginning with a list of interested applicants, a diocesan search committee reviewed and selected the candidates to put before the church. The balloting process required a 50-percent-plus-one vote occurring simultaneously from the two voting bodies. The voting members are lay delegates from each parish in the state and voting clergy. Gardner was selected on the fourth ballot.

“This discernment brought four wonderful, gifted candidates,” said the Rt. Rev. Jim Waggoner, assisting bishop to the Diocese of Nevada. “Through meditation and prayer, our voting clergy and delegates selected the person who will serve the Episcopal Diocese of Nevada in her many-faceted needs and potential. We welcome Rev. Gardner and look forward to having them as part our church family.”

Gardner, currently rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Alexandria, Virginia, founded Potomac Episcopal, a collaboration of four churches that banded together during the pandemic to expand pastoral and missional work in the community.

“To the three other candidates, we are deeply grateful to you for your willingness to have invested your time and energy in this process. You have each brought us new insights into who we are, and how the Spirit is moving among us. We have been blessed by the experience of getting to know you and have been strengthened and encouraged by your presence. We wish you the best and know you will continue to carry forth the work of the church,” Waggoner said.

Gardner will be consecrated bishop on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas. This ceremony will position her to assume responsibilities for the pastoral and administrative work of the diocese. The Most Rev. Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop, will officiate at the consecration.