|
Archbishop of Canterbury travels to Egypt for inauguration of new Anglican Province of Alexandria
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria] The bells of All Saints Cathedral in Cairo, Egypt, rang out to announce the start of prayers for the inauguration of new territory for the Anglican Communion, the Province of Alexandria, where the prayers were led by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
The Anglican Communion announced the establishment of the Province of Alexandria in July 2020, to become the 41st province of the Anglican Communion, but the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the inauguration ceremony until Oct. 10.
During the inaugural prayers at All Saints Cathedral, Welby said that Egypt was a land of refugees, as it had saved the Holy Family and had received Joseph and Jacob before that.
Welby said that the new province bears the name of Alexandria because it had a great place in the ancient world and covered a very large area from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea, adding: “Alexandria preserved the Christian faith for us in times of hardship and turmoil.”
- These Trees and Stones: Poems for Living | Weekly online poetry retreat
- Symposium on the Spirituality of Children
- Missional Leadership Cohort for Episcopal Priests
- A Poet, A Priest | An online retreat with the Rev. Spencer Reece
- Native Voices: A Response to The Episcopal Church’s History with Indian Boarding Schools
- West African Clergy Convocation
- Seeking Truth and Justice in Palestine/Israel
- Episcopal Diocese of New York’s 5th Global Mission Fair
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Tuckerton and Waretown, NJ
-
Rector (PT) Bigfork, MT
-
Rector (HT) Greensboro, NC
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Rector Durham, NC
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Austin, TX
-
Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Cathedral Director of Operations Seattle, WA
-
Executive Assistant, Church Divinity School of the Pacific Berkeley, CA
-
Executive Director Greenfield, NH
-
Rector The Dalles, OR
-
Interim Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Manager Spiritual Wellness Kansas City, MO
-
Chief Financial Officer (Diocese of Rhode Island) Providence, RI
-
Rector West Des Moines, IA
-
Rector Creve Coeur, MO
-
Canon Missioner Bethlehem, PA
-
Rector (PT) Merritt Island, FL
-
Rector Allentown, PA
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Canon for Transitions and Congregational Ministry Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Director of Children, Youth and Campus Ministry Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Glendale, AZ
-
Rector Scottsdale, AZ
-
Rector Mechanicville, NY
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Associate Rector for Children and Family Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Director of Gideon’s Garden Great Barrington, MA
-
Rector Hillsboro, OR
-
Associate for Family and Youth Formation Beaufort, NC
-
Associate Director, National Association of Episcopal Schools New York, NY
-
Bishop Diocese of Southwest Florida
-
Bishop Coadjutor, Diocese of Florida Jacksonville, FL
-
Professor of Pastoral Theology and Director of Field Education Austin, TX
-
Missioner for Faith Formation and Development Washington, DC
-
Associate Rector for Liturgy and Pastoral Care Winston-Salem, NC
Social Menu