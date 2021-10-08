Archbishop Desmond Tutu turns 90; birthday celebrated at South African cathedral

[Episcopal News Service] Archbishop Desmond Tutu celebrated his 90th birthday on Oct. 7 with about 150 family members and guests at a special event held at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa.

Tutu served as archbishop of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa during the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, and he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his role in the movement that later forced an end to the white supremacist system.

Tutu, who retired in 1996, attended the birthday celebration this week seated in a wheelchair with his wife, Leah, by his said, according to the Church Times.

Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba preached at the service. “You have seen it all. But you have always given us hope,” Makgoba said. “You have always spoken to our hearts. And you are still speaking to us today through your life.”