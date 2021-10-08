|
Archbishop Desmond Tutu turns 90; birthday celebrated at South African cathedral
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] Archbishop Desmond Tutu celebrated his 90th birthday on Oct. 7 with about 150 family members and guests at a special event held at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa.
Tutu served as archbishop of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa during the struggle against apartheid in South Africa, and he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his role in the movement that later forced an end to the white supremacist system.
Tutu, who retired in 1996, attended the birthday celebration this week seated in a wheelchair with his wife, Leah, by his said, according to the Church Times.
Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba preached at the service. “You have seen it all. But you have always given us hope,” Makgoba said. “You have always spoken to our hearts. And you are still speaking to us today through your life.”
- Young adult and campus ministry grants applications open until Nov. 1
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports Food for the Poor’s response to earthquake in Haiti
- Quintin E. Primo III, Church Investment Group Board Chair, Awarded Honorary Degree by the University of the South
- Church Pension Group Releases 2021 Annual Report
- A Poet, A Priest | An online retreat with the Rev. Spencer Reece
- Native Voices: A Response to The Episcopal Church’s History with Indian Boarding Schools
- Symposium on the Spirituality of Children
- Seeking Truth and Justice in Palestine/Israel
- Missional Leadership Cohort for Episcopal Priests
- These Trees and Stones: Poems for Living | Weekly online poetry retreat
- Episcopal Diocese of New York’s 5th Global Mission Fair
- The Questions God Asks | An online retreat with Joseph Rose and Mary Davenport
-
Rector Hillsboro, OR
-
Rector Glendale, AZ
-
Associate Rector for Children and Family Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Canon Missioner Bethlehem, PA
-
Rector Durham, NC
-
Rector The Dalles, OR
-
Rector West Des Moines, IA
-
Bishop Diocese of Southwest Florida
-
Rector Mechanicville, NY
-
Manager Spiritual Wellness Kansas City, MO
-
Executive Assistant, Church Divinity School of the Pacific Berkeley, CA
-
Director of Gideon’s Garden Great Barrington, MA
-
Chief Financial Officer (Diocese of Rhode Island) Providence, RI
-
Rector (PT) Merritt Island, FL
-
Rector (HT) Greensboro, NC
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Executive Director Greenfield, NH
-
Rector Creve Coeur, MO
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Yarmouth, ME
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Cathedral Director of Operations Seattle, WA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Austin, TX
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Tuckerton and Waretown, NJ
-
Associate Rector for Liturgy and Pastoral Care Winston-Salem, NC
-
Rector Scottsdale, AZ
-
Canon for Transitions and Congregational Ministry Cincinnati, OH
-
Associate for Family and Youth Formation Beaufort, NC
-
Rector (PT) Bigfork, MT
-
Rector Abingdon, MD
-
Associate Director, National Association of Episcopal Schools New York, NY
-
Rector Allentown, PA
-
Professor of Pastoral Theology and Director of Field Education Austin, TX
-
Director of Children, Youth and Campus Ministry Cincinnati, OH
-
Missioner for Faith Formation and Development Washington, DC
-
Interim Rector Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate Rector Washington, DC
Social Menu