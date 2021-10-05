|
Canadian dioceses wrestle with vaccination rules
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal] As Canada reels from the fourth wave of COVID-19, provinces have been implementing rules that require people to have proof of their vaccination status to enter certain businesses and other venues. While places of worship are commonly exempt from the mandates, some Anglican dioceses are requiring proof of vaccination for certain church activities, and many clergy and church volunteers will need to offer proof that they have been fully vaccinated.
The Diocese of Toronto, for example, is requiring clergy, diocesan employees and volunteers, and parish employees and volunteers to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
