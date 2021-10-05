|
Canadian Anglican, Lutheran leaders urge action on climate crisis in letter to prime minister
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Anglican Church of Canada] The following is a letter from the Most Rev. Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada and the Rev. Susan Johnson, national bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, co-signed by 40 bishops from both churches, to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Dear Prime Minister Trudeau,
Congratulations to you and all who were recently elected to the next Parliament of Canada. As you begin the work of governance we, as leaders of the Anglican Church of Canada (ACC) and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC), want to specifically address concerns and urge continuing action regarding climate change in light of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26).
We write to express our concern about the ongoing impact of human-caused climate change on communities in Canada and around the world, and to call for action from the Canadian government in ensuring that Canada make its fair-share contribution to reducing greenhouse emissions and mitigating the impacts of climate change.
