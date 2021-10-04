Anglican Church of Ceylon calls for urgent action from UN in Sri Lanka

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Anglican Church of Ceylon is increasingly concerned by the deterioration of human rights in Sri Lanka. They have highlighted the polarization of institutions and society, the politicization of the vaccination efforts, the militarization of politics and other institutions and government crackdowns on peaceful protestors.

Their case is being presented to the 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council by Anglican Communion Permanent Representative to the U.N. Jack Palmer-White. The Anglican Communion Office at the U.N. submitted a report to the council with specific recommendations for the government of Sri Lanka based upon the concerns of the Church of Ceylon.

Read the entire article here.