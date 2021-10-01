Los Angeles diocese enlists retired bishops to help with visitations

[Diocese of Los Angeles] The departure of Bishop Suffragan Diane M. Jardine Bruce to become bishop provisional of the Diocese of West Missouri – pending its convention vote in early November – left Bishop Diocesan John Harvey Taylor with a dilemma: How to make sure that each congregation in the Diocese of Los Angeles is able to welcome an episcopal visitation at least once every three years, in accordance with church canons – and ideally more often.

On Sept. 29, Taylor announced the solution: Three distinguished retired bishops of the church will visit congregations of the diocese in the coming year – the Rt. Rev. Katharine Jefferts Schori, former presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church and former bishop of the Diocese of Nevada; the Rt. Rev. Edward S. Little, seventh bishop of the Diocese of Northern Indiana; and the Rt. Rev. C. Franklin Brookhart, ninth bishop of the Diocese of Montana. Among them, they are expected to fill most of the newly vacant assignments.

The Rt. Rev. Chet Talton, sixth bishop suffragan of Los Angeles, who celebrated his 80th birthday last week, looks forward to returning to the episcopal rota soon, Taylor said.

“Bishops Jefferts Schori, Little and Brookhart will bring to our congregations a wide range of experience that will make for rich conversations and new points of view,” said Taylor when announcing the arrangements. “I’m grateful to all of them for stepping up to help fill the considerable void that Bishop Bruce will leave when she takes up her new ministry in West Missouri.”

The three bishops will visit congregations on Taylor’s behalf to celebrate, preach and offer confirmation, reception and renewal of baptismal vows. There are no plans at this time to call for the election of a bishop suffragan, or to add assisting bishops to the diocesan staff, Taylor said.

