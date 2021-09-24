Anglican Communion welcomes Anglican Church of Mozambique and Angola as 42nd member province

[Anglican Communion Office] The Anglican Communion welcomes its newest province on Sept. 24 – the Igreja Anglicana de Mocambique e Angola (IAMA) – the Anglican Church of Mozambique and Angola. IAMA will become the 42nd member of the global Anglican Communion of churches on the afternoon of the 24th at the conclusion of the provincial synod of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa.

Currently, the Anglican churches in the two countries are Portuguese-speaking dioceses of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa. The new province will become the third Lusophone church in the Anglican Communion, joining the Igreja Episcopal Anglicana do Brasil – the Episcopal Anglican Church of Brazil, which is a province – and the Portugal-based Lusitanian Church, which is an extra-provincial member of the Anglican Communion.

The primate of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba, presided over a special synod on Sept. 1, at which the canons and constitution of the new province were adopted. The special synod chose Bishop Carlos Matsinhe of Lebombo as the acting presiding bishop of IAMA and Bishop Andre Soares of Angola as the dean of the province.

Read the entire article here.