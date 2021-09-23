Diocese of Jerusalem prepares to reopen historic church closed for decades

[Diocese of Jerusalem, the Episcopal Church in Jerusalem and the Middle East] On Sept. 22, Archbishop Hosam Naoum and his staff met the Rev. Kevin Cable and Jen Cable at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Jaffa, Israel, to inspect the historic church in preparation for repairs and renovations. While church services there dwindled after the War of 1948, finally ending in the 1980s, the Cables have newly arrived in Jaffa to take charge of its reopening. Their ministry will be to the Anglican presence in Tel Aviv-Yafo, which consists mostly of the diplomatic staff of embassies in countries where the Anglican Communion is strong.

Yet the church building is badly in need of repairs after vandalism has led to pigeons invading the sanctuary, making it uninhabitable. Read the entire article here.