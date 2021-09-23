|
Diocese of Jerusalem prepares to reopen historic church closed for decades
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Jerusalem, the Episcopal Church in Jerusalem and the Middle East] On Sept. 22, Archbishop Hosam Naoum and his staff met the Rev. Kevin Cable and Jen Cable at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Jaffa, Israel, to inspect the historic church in preparation for repairs and renovations. While church services there dwindled after the War of 1948, finally ending in the 1980s, the Cables have newly arrived in Jaffa to take charge of its reopening. Their ministry will be to the Anglican presence in Tel Aviv-Yafo, which consists mostly of the diplomatic staff of embassies in countries where the Anglican Communion is strong.
Yet the church building is badly in need of repairs after vandalism has led to pigeons invading the sanctuary, making it uninhabitable.
- Conversation on Shareholder Engagement
- Mercy Seminar: Repentance and Grace in Islam
- Pew to the Public Square: Housing Justice
- Symposium on the Spirituality of Children
- Addiction & Faith Conference
- An Evening in Conversation with HBCU Leaders
- May She Flourish Webinar Series
- Seeking Truth and Justice in Palestine/Israel
- West African Clergy Convocation
- Border & Migration Ministry Summit
-
Rector (HT) Greensboro, NC
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Director of Gideon’s Garden Great Barrington, MA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector, Time Certain Fuquay-Varina, NC
-
Coordinator of Province I (PT) New England
-
Executive Director Greenfield, NH
-
Rector Centennial, CO
-
Rector Scottsdale, AZ
-
Rector The Dalles, OR
-
Rector Durham, NC
-
Director of Music (PT) Bellingham, WA
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Austin, TX
-
Interim Priest Tacoma, WA
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Rector (PT) East Palatka, FL
-
Bishop Diocese of Southwest Florida
-
Rector Hillsboro, OR
-
Cathedral Director of Operations Seattle, WA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Executive Director Casper, WY
-
Rector Glendale, AZ
-
Dean of The Stevenson School for Ministry Harrisburg, PA
-
Professor of Pastoral Theology and Director of Field Education Austin, TX
-
Lead Chaplain San Diego, CA
-
Office Administrator (PT) Laguna Beach, CA
-
Executive Assistant, Church Divinity School of the Pacific Berkeley, CA
-
Associate for Family and Youth Formation Beaufort, NC
-
Rector West Des Moines, IA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector (PT) Greensboro, NC
-
Rector Abingdon, MD
-
Rector Allentown, PA
-
Associate Priest Clearwater, FL
-
Rector Sheboygan Falls, WI
-
Rector (PT) Merritt Island, FL
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector Mechanicville, NY
-
Associate Rector for Liturgy and Pastoral Care Winston-Salem, NC
-
Director of Finance & Administration Washington, DC
Social Menu