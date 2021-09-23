|
Anglicans urge G7 nations to share vaccines
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Anglican Taonga/Anglican Alliance] An Anglican Communion-wide coalition of churches, medical professionals and development agencies have issued a challenge to the G7 group of wealthy nations to urgently find ways to channel their vaccination surplus to countries that cannot afford to vaccinate their people.
The Anglican Communion’s Health and Community Network has joined with Anglican Alliance – whose members live and work in development in some of the world’s poorest nations – to ask the governments of G7 countries to convene an emergency G7 meeting to tackle the problem of wealthy nations hoarding and discarding COVID-19 vaccine supplies.
