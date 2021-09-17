New Zealand Anglicans back LGBTQ+ conversion ban

[Anglican Taonga] Archbishop Don Tamihere and Archbishop Philip Richardson, the Anglican T3 Youth Commission and the church’s Social Justice Unit have all presented submissions to the Justice Committee in support of a new law that will make it an offense in Aotearoa New Zealand to perform LGBTQ+ conversion practices, which cause serious harm.

“We believe that any religious teaching which seeks to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression against their will is both abusive and damaging,” wrote the archbishops in their submission.

“Abuse in any form is incompatible with the love of God and completely unacceptable within the church. It violates our sacred belief that all people are made in the image of God, are loved by God, and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

