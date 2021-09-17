|
New Zealand Anglicans back LGBTQ+ conversion ban
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Anglican Taonga] Archbishop Don Tamihere and Archbishop Philip Richardson, the Anglican T3 Youth Commission and the church’s Social Justice Unit have all presented submissions to the Justice Committee in support of a new law that will make it an offense in Aotearoa New Zealand to perform LGBTQ+ conversion practices, which cause serious harm.
“We believe that any religious teaching which seeks to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression against their will is both abusive and damaging,” wrote the archbishops in their submission.
“Abuse in any form is incompatible with the love of God and completely unacceptable within the church. It violates our sacred belief that all people are made in the image of God, are loved by God, and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”
- Practicing the Inner Work of Racial Justice
- Addiction & Faith Conference
- West African Clergy Convocation
- An Evening in Conversation with HBCU Leaders
- Pew to the Public Square: Housing Justice
- Seeking Truth and Justice in Palestine/Israel
- Mercy Seminar: Repentance and Grace in Islam
- Conversation on Shareholder Engagement
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Associate Priest Clearwater, FL
-
Assistant Priest (PT) Cashiers, NC
-
Interim Priest Tacoma, WA
-
Director of Youth Ministries Atlanta, GA
-
Vicar (FT or PT) Coquille, OR
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Rector West Des Moines, IA
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Director of Finance & Administration Washington, DC
-
Executive Director Greenfield, NH
-
Rector (PT) Greensboro, NC
-
Executive Assistant, Church Divinity School of the Pacific Berkeley, CA
-
Rector Centennial, CO
-
Director for Youth and Lifelong Formation Winchester, MA
-
Rector Durham, NC
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Program Officer, Afghan Placement/Assist, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector (PT) East Palatka, FL
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Rector Ponte Vedra, FL
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Director of Gideon’s Garden Great Barrington, MA
-
Lead Chaplain San Diego, CA
-
Rector Mechanicville, NY
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Coordinator of Province I (PT) New England
-
Rector Sheboygan Falls, WI
-
Associate Priest for Christian Formation and Adult Education New York City, NY
-
Rector The Dalles, OR
-
Rector Hillsboro, OR
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Dean of The Stevenson School for Ministry Harrisburg, PA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Rector (PT) Merritt Island, FL
-
Rector Abingdon, MD
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Austin, TX
-
Associate for Family and Youth Formation Beaufort, NC
Social Menu