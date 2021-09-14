|
Working group recommends streamlining Church of England governance
[Church of England] A Church of England Governance Review working group, established by the archbishops of Canterbury and York to explore options for simpler and more effective governance, has recommended changes to the church’s national governance structures. These recommendations will be considered by the church’s governance bodies during the autumn.
The main recommendation of the Governance Review Group is to reduce the number of the national governance entities by merging the oversight of most of the church’s national activities into a single body.
The review, led by Bishop of Leeds Nick Baines, became one strand of the Emerging Church of England initiative, which together will help leaders in every diocese to discern the shape, life and activity of the church in the 2020s.
