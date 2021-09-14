|
Springfield announces candidates for diocesan bishop
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Springfield] The election committee for the 12th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Springfield is pleased to announce the nine nominees for the diocese’s next bishop.
The nominees have come from across the country, and together have decades of experience serving Christ and parishioners.
“It is our prayer that our next bishop, under the influence and guidance of the Holy Spirit, will help us write the next chapter in the story of our diocese,” the election committee said in a Sept. 14 statement. “With God’s help, the next chapter of our story will be greater than our past – for in Jesus the best is yet to be.”
In alphabetical order, the nominees are:
- The Very Rev. Sheryl Leonard Black, Diocese of Springfield;
- The Very Rev. Brian Kendall Burgess, Diocese of New Jersey;
- The Rev. George Arthur Munger Conger, Diocese of Central Florida;
- The Rev. Mark E. Evans, Diocese of Springfield;
- The Rev. Michael P. Greene, Diocese of New Hampshire;
- The Rev. Mary Ann Hill, Diocese of Oklahoma;
- The Rev. Scott Allen Seefeldt, Diocese of Milwaukee;
- The Rev. Jonathan (Jon) Robert Stratton, Diocese of Missouri;
- The Rev. Gregory Allen Tournoux, Diocese of Springfield.
You can learn more about the nominees here.
With God’s help, the clergy and lay delegates to the nominating synod will narrow this field of nominees to three final candidates on Saturday, Oct, 16 at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul the Apostle in Springfield, Illinois.
The next bishop will succeed Bishop Daniel Hayden Martins, who was elected in 2011 and retired June 30, 2021.
The Episcopal Diocese of Springfield, established in 1877, is comprised of 33 congregations and nearly 4,000 members across central and southern Illinois.
