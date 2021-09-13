Presiding Bishop preaches at Trinity Church Wall Street as nation marks 20 years since 9/11

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry preached Sept. 12 at Trinity Church Wall Street in New York during the church’s Sept. 11 Requiem Holy Eucharist, part of a weekend of commemorations marking 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“We observe this solemn occasion at a perilous moment in our national life and history,” Curry said. “The seeds of self-centeredness and hatred will inevitably yield a bitter harvest.”

The attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, killed nearly 3,000 people and prompted the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, where Al Qaeda was based. That 20-year war ended just last month with the Taliban returning to power as the U.S. military expedited its withdrawal from the country.

Curry sounded a hopeful note in his sermon, urging Christians to “go to the mountain” and recommit to “a love that gives and does not count the cost.”

“Let us not forget that after 9/11, we joined hands and cared for each other,” he said. “Let us not forget that even if it was for one brief, shining moment, we loved each other. Let us not forget that hope is on the way. What we did then we can, by God’s grace, do again — and discover who we truly are.”