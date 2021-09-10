Church in Wales approves blessing service for same-sex partnerships

[Church in Wales] Same-sex couples will be able to have their civil partnership or marriage blessed in Church in Wales churches for the first time after new legislation was passed Sept. 6.

A bill to authorize a service of blessing was approved by members of the Church’s Governing Body at its meeting. It was passed by the necessary two-thirds majority in each order of the three orders – bishops, clergy and laity.

The service will be used experimentally for five years and it will be up to individual clergy to decide whether or not they wish to lead it.

The service is for a blessing only, as same-sex couples are unable to marry in the church.

