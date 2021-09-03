|
Church of England bishop resigns to join Roman Catholic Church
Posted 53 mins ago
|
[Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has, with regret, accepted the resignation of Bishop Jonathan Goodall after eight years as bishop of Ebbsfleet, following his decision to seek full communion with the Roman Catholic Church.
Welby said, “I am deeply grateful to Bishop Jonathan for his ministry and many years of faithful service. My prayers are with him and Sarah, both for his future ministry and for the direction in which they are being called in their continuing journey of dedicated service to Christ.
“With regard to the see of Ebbsfleet, we will be starting a process of consultation with colleagues and others — including the parishes to whom Bishop Jonathan ministers — to determine what the next steps will be.”
Goodall said, “I have arrived at the decision to step down as bishop of Ebbsfleet, in order to be received into full communion with the Roman Catholic Church, only after a long period of prayer, which has been among the most testing periods of my life.
“Life in the communion of the Church of England has shaped and nourished my discipleship as a Catholic Christian for many decades. This is where I first received – and for half my life have ministered, as priest and bishop – the sacramental grace of Christian life and faith. I shall always treasure this and be thankful for it. I trust you all to believe that I have made my decision as a way of saying yes to God’s present call and invitation, and not of saying no to what I have known and experienced in the Church of England, to which I owe such a deep debt.”
- Addiction & Faith Conference
- Border & Migration Ministry Summit
- Festival of Preaching 2021
- Observance of the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001
- Mercy Seminar: Repentance and Grace in Islam
- Trinity Talks: The History and Reality of Health Equity
- Catch Your Breath
- Preaching in Asian Diaspora Workshop
- Back to School: Spiritual Resilience for Families in an Uncertain Time
- Practicing the Inner Work of Racial Justice
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports local partners after Hurricane Ida
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry highlights ways to help Afghan refugees through Episcopal Migration Ministries
- Episcopal Relief & Development Announces Additional COVID-19 Emergency Responses in the United States and Worldwide
- New ‘Roundtables on Race’ Podcast Completes Its First Season
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Executive Assistant to the Rector Atlanta, GA
-
Interim Priest Tacoma, WA
-
Priest-in-Charge Troy, MI
-
Rector Hillsboro, OR
-
Rector (PT) Merritt Island, FL
-
Children, Youth, and Family Ministry Coordinator Kamuela (Waimea), HI
-
Associate for Family and Youth Formation Beaufort, NC
-
Program Officer – Capacity Development, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Priest – Redeveloper Houghton, MI
-
Rector (PT) East Palatka, FL
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Vicar (FT or PT) Coquille, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Tuckerton and Waretown, NJ
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Program Officer – Family Reunification, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Dean of The Stevenson School for Ministry Harrisburg, PA
-
Director of Youth Ministries Atlanta, GA
-
Superintending Presbyter/Rector Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
-
Associate Rector Columbia, SC
-
Associate Priest for Christian Formation and Adult Education New York City, NY
-
Bishop Diocese of Southwest Florida
-
Rector The Dalles, OR
-
Bishop Diocese of Idaho
-
Rector Mechanicville, NY
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Associate Priest Clearwater, FL
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Canon for Spiritual Formation Indianapolis, IN
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival (X2), Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector (PT) Greensboro, NC
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Assistant Director of Youth Ministry Greenville, SC
-
Nursery Supervisor (PT) Reisterstown, MD
-
Rector West Des Moines, IA
-
Director of Parish Engagement Greenwich, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge St. Pete Beach, FL
-
Lead Chaplain San Diego, CA
Social Menu