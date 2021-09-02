|
New Church of Ireland liturgy seeks to help children reflect on pandemic experiences
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[Church of Ireland] The Liturgical Advisory Committee (LAC) of the Church of Ireland has published a resource for use in the church to help children to reflect on their experiences of the pandemic. The resource, entitled “A Service of Lamentation and Hope in the Context of a Pandemic Experience,” centers around the themes of lament and hope and is available at this link.
This resource may be used as an all–ages service in a parish context, in a school setting, or with a Sunday school. Through the use of psalms and a series of short Scripture readings, the service moves through themes of lament and hope, concluding with an act of renewal and commitment. It is intended to help create space for the whole church to acknowledge the losses that everyone within our communities, including children, have endured over the past months. Suggestions for creative and experiential prayer around the themes of lament, hope and renewal are included and may be adapted as needed to suit particular local contexts.
- Addiction & Faith Conference
- Practicing the Inner Work of Racial Justice
- Back to School: Spiritual Resilience for Families in an Uncertain Time
- Preaching in Asian Diaspora Workshop
- Observance of the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001
- Mercy Seminar: Repentance and Grace in Islam
- Border & Migration Ministry Summit
- Catch Your Breath
- Trinity Talks: The History and Reality of Health Equity
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports local partners after Hurricane Ida
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry highlights ways to help Afghan refugees through Episcopal Migration Ministries
- Episcopal Relief & Development Announces Additional COVID-19 Emergency Responses in the United States and Worldwide
- New ‘Roundtables on Race’ Podcast Completes Its First Season
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Program Officer – Capacity Development, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Rector Hillsboro, OR
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Associate Rector Columbia, SC
-
Priest – Redeveloper Houghton, MI
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival (X2), Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector The Dalles, OR
-
Interim Priest Tacoma, WA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Canon for Spiritual Formation Indianapolis, IN
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Associate Priest Clearwater, FL
-
Superintending Presbyter/Rector Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
-
Bishop Diocese of Southwest Florida
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Bishop Diocese of Idaho
-
Dean of The Stevenson School for Ministry Harrisburg, PA
-
Children, Youth, and Family Ministry Coordinator Kamuela (Waimea), HI
-
Assistant Director of Youth Ministry Greenville, SC
-
Rector Mechanicville, NY
-
Rector (PT) East Palatka, FL
-
Rector (PT) Greensboro, NC
-
Director of Parish Engagement Greenwich, CT
-
Associate Priest for Christian Formation and Adult Education New York City, NY
-
Vicar (FT or PT) Coquille, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge St. Pete Beach, FL
-
Executive Assistant to the Rector Atlanta, GA
-
Director of Development New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge Troy, MI
-
Lead Chaplain San Diego, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Tuckerton and Waretown, NJ
-
Nursery Supervisor (PT) Reisterstown, MD
-
Director of Youth Ministries Atlanta, GA
-
Rector (PT) Merritt Island, FL
-
Program Officer – Family Reunification, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Coral Springs, FL
Social Menu