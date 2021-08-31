|
Anglican Church of Southern Africa launches vaccination campaign
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Anglican Church of Southern Africa] The ACSA COVID-19 Advisory Team appointed by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has launched a major new initiative to get Anglicans vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The key elements of the Anglicans Vaccinate initiative are:
• An appeal to bishops across the province to declare a COVID Vaccination Week beginning at services on Sunday Sept. 5;
• A 12-minute video to be played at services and available on YouTube. It is currently available in English but other languages are planned;
• New updated, detailed guidelines;
• The appointment of diocesan vaccine coordinators, as well as archdeaconry champions and parish coordinators.
