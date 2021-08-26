|
Anglican Communion formally approves new province in Africa
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Anglican Church of Southern Africa] The Anglican Communion has formally approved the formation of a new province of the Communion, to be entitled Igreja Anglicana de Mocambique e Angola (IAMA, or the Anglican Church of Mozambique and Angola). The new province will be inaugurated in September, Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon, secretary general of the Anglican Communion, told Archbishop Thabo Makgoba in a letter.
The formation of a new province requires the votes of two-thirds of the primates of the provinces of the Communion. Idowu-Fearon said 29 member churches had consented to the development. One province had abstained and no objections had been received.
IAMA will hold its inaugural provincial synod in September and hold a livestreamed inauguration service on Sept. 24, the last day of ACSA’s 2021 provincial synod.
