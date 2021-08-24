|
Egypt Council of Churches sets ecumenical example
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[Diocese of Egypt, Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria] The Rt. Rev. Samy Fawzy, archbishop of the Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria, received members of the Egypt Council of Churches committee at the church headquarters in the cathedral in Cairo on Aug. 23.
Fawzy told the members of the committee, “The members of the council are from different denominations, but the spirit of participation and joint ecumenical action sets an example for the people of the spirit of cooperation and cohesion without melting into the other and changing the identity of each church.
“When the Christian people see how much love there is among the members of the committee, in addition to its intense activity, it will create a great deal of knowledge of the council’s tasks, which will contribute to the growth of its role in society.”
The Rev. Boutros Fouad, head of the Shepherds Committee, gave an explanation of the committee’s role, such as one-day meetings for priests and conferences concerned with pastors’ affairs. Fouad invited the archbishop to attend and participate in such events.
The attendees also praised the media role played by the churches to raise awareness of various issues, stressing the tremendous development witnessed by the media and press centers of the Episcopal/Anglican Church.
- Preaching in Asian Diaspora Workshop
- Observance of the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001
- Catch Your Breath
- Trinity Talks: The History and Reality of Health Equity
- Addiction & Faith Conference
- Anti Racism Training Online
- Border & Migration Ministry Summit
- Practicing the Inner Work of Racial Justice
-
Priest in Charge & Associate Priest Lombard, IL
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Associate Priest Clearwater, FL
-
Vicar Sweetwater / Colorado City, TX
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Archivist for Institutional Research Services, The Episcopal Church Austin, TX
-
Rector Albany, GA
-
Associate Rector Worthington, OH
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Associate Priest for Christian Formation and Adult Education New York City, NY
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector (PT) Merritt Island, FL
-
Rector Hillsboro, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Tuckerton and Waretown, NJ
-
Rector San Mateo, CA
-
Associate Rector Columbia, SC
-
Director of Development New York, NY
-
Canon for Spiritual Formation Indianapolis, IN
-
Communication Associate, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Children, Youth, and Family Ministry Coordinator Kamuela (Waimea), HI
-
Assistant Director of Youth Ministry Greenville, SC
-
Associate for Adult Spiritual Formation Charlotte, NC
-
Priest for Outreach Austin, TX
-
Bishop Diocese of Idaho
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Nursery Supervisor (PT) Reisterstown, MD
-
Rector Temple Terrace, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Troy, MI
-
Rector (PT) Greensboro, NC
-
Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector Harrisonville, MO
-
Priest-in-Charge / Outreach Coordinator Traverse City, MI
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Vicar (FT or PT) Coquille, OR
-
Dean of The Stevenson School for Ministry Harrisburg, PA
-
Director of Parish Engagement Greenwich, CT
-
Superintending Presbyter/Rector Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
-
Archivist, Records Admin & Information Mgmt, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
Social Menu