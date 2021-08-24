Egypt Council of Churches sets ecumenical example

[Diocese of Egypt, Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria] The Rt. Rev. Samy Fawzy, archbishop of the Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria, received members of the Egypt Council of Churches committee at the church headquarters in the cathedral in Cairo on Aug. 23.

Fawzy told the members of the committee, “The members of the council are from different denominations, but the spirit of participation and joint ecumenical action sets an example for the people of the spirit of cooperation and cohesion without melting into the other and changing the identity of each church.

“When the Christian people see how much love there is among the members of the committee, in addition to its intense activity, it will create a great deal of knowledge of the council’s tasks, which will contribute to the growth of its role in society.”

The Rev. Boutros Fouad, head of the Shepherds Committee, gave an explanation of the committee’s role, such as one-day meetings for priests and conferences concerned with pastors’ affairs. Fouad invited the archbishop to attend and participate in such events.

The attendees also praised the media role played by the churches to raise awareness of various issues, stressing the tremendous development witnessed by the media and press centers of the Episcopal/Anglican Church.

