New network launched to support Church of England ordinands from minority ethnic backgrounds

[Church of England] An independent network for people training for ordained ministry in the Church of England who are from minority ethnic backgrounds has been launched.

The UKME (U.K. Minority Ethnic) Ordinands and Curates group hopes to meet every three months to provide a voice and support for a growing number of UKME ordinands and curates.

The group has been set up by former junior doctor Angela Sheard, who is training at Queen’s Foundation theological education institution in Birmingham and former biomedical scientist Tariro Matsveru, who was ordained in June and is now a curate in King’s Heath, Birmingham.

Tariro, who was born in Zimbabwe and trained at Cranmer Hall in Durham, said the group aims to support ordinands and curates across the country.

“We want to encourage and support the vocations of ordinands and curates of UKME/Global Majority Heritage in the Church of England within dioceses and theological colleges,” she said.

